The Malaysia stock market has experienced a downturn for six consecutive sessions, losing over 20 points or 1.2 percent in total. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index (KLCI) now rests just below the 1,590-point mark, with expectations of stabilizing on Tuesday.The global outlook for Asian markets remains mixed. Continued profit-taking in technology stocks is likely to restrain any upward momentum. While European markets showed gains, U.S. markets were predominantly lower, suggesting a similar trend for Asian markets.On Monday, the KLCI closed marginally lower due to mixed results within financial shares, plantation stocks, and telecommunications. The index edged down by 0.71 points, or 0.04 percent, to close at 1,589.66. It fluctuated between 1,582.78 and 1,594.09 during trading hours.Among the active stocks, Celcomdigi decreased by 1.11 percent, CIMB Group fell by 1.62 percent, Genting climbed by 0.42 percent, Genting Malaysia dropped 1.92 percent, IHH Healthcare surged by 1.94 percent, and IOI Corporation added 0.54 percent. Kuala Lumpur Kepong declined by 1.06 percent, Maxis advanced 0.85 percent, Maybank increased 0.20 percent, MISC dropped 0.35 percent, MRDIY decreased 0.52 percent, Petronas Chemicals rallied 1.70 percent, PPB Group increased 1.82 percent, and Press Metal soared 2.28 percent. Public Bank gained 0.75 percent, QL Resources rose 0.16 percent, Sime Darby increased 0.39 percent, Telekom Malaysia gained 0.30 percent, YTL Corporation plunged 3.91 percent, YTL Power declined 3.94 percent, and RHB Capital, Tenaga Nasional, SD Guthrie, and Axiata remained unchanged.Wall Street sent mixed signals, with major averages having a divided performance. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 260.88 points, or 0.67 percent, to close at 39,411.21. The NASDAQ dropped 192.54 points, or 1.09 percent, to end at 17,496.82, and the S&P 500 fell 16.75 points, or 0.31 percent, to finish at 5,447.87.The weakness in U.S. markets was primarily due to technology stocks weighing down the indices. Companies such as Nvidia Corporation, Dell Technologies, and Qualcomm significantly declined due to profit-taking.Traders are also looking ahead to the U.S. Commerce Department's report on personal income and spending for May, expected on Friday. This report includes key inflation metrics favored by the Federal Reserve.Meanwhile, oil prices increased on Monday due to optimism regarding demand prospects and potential supply disruptions stemming from Middle East tensions. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures for August rose by $0.90, or 1.1 percent, to $81.63 per barrel.