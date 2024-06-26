The Malaysian stock market has extended its losing streak to seven consecutive sessions, shedding over 25 points or 1.5%. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index (KLCI) currently hovers just above the 1,585 mark and is expected to stabilize on Wednesday.The global outlook for Asian markets remains uncertain, characterized by weakness in financials and oil companies, potentially balanced by gains in technology stocks. European markets closed lower, while U.S. markets presented mixed results, suggesting a similar mixed performance for the Asian markets.On Tuesday, the KLCI experienced a slight decline, primarily due to losses in telecommunications and mixed outcomes in financial and plantation stocks. The index fell 4.28 points or 0.27% to close at 1,585.38, with intraday trading oscillating between 1,582.35 and 1,594.71.Key movers included Axiata, which dropped 0.77%, and CelcomDigi, losing 0.56%. Genting slipped 1.04%, IHH Healthcare dipped 0.32%, and IOI Corporation slid 0.53%. Conversely, Kuala Lumpur Kepong rallied by 2.64%, and Tenaga Nasional advanced 2.04%. Other notable performances included Maxis (-1.69%), Maybank (+0.30%), MISC (+0.59%), MR DIY (+1.05%), Petronas Chemicals (-1.22%), PPB Group (-0.96%), and Public Bank (-0.74%). Sime Darby rose 1.17%, while SD Guthrie fell 1.16%, Telekom Malaysia eased by 0.30%, and YTL Corporation plummeted 4.36%. Additionally, YTL Power declined 4.30%, and Genting Malaysia, CIMB Group, and Hong Leong Bank remained unchanged.Wall Street closed with mixed results, continuing the divergent trends observed at the opening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 299.05 points or 0.76% to close at 39,112.16. In contrast, the NASDAQ rallied 220.84 points or 1.26% to settle at 17,717.65, while the S&P 500 gained 21.43 points or 0.39% to end at 5,469.30.The NASDAQ’s strength was primarily driven by a recovery in Nvidia’s stock and strong performances from Meta Platforms, Alphabet, Apple Inc., Eli Lilly, and Micron Technology. However, significant declines in Boeing, Nike, Goldman Sachs, IBM, Pfizer, McDonald’s Corporation, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Home Depot, and Johnson & Johnson weighed heavily on the Dow.In economic reports, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index, a measure of overall economic activity and inflationary pressure, showed an increase in May for the first time in three months. Additionally, the Conference Board indicated a slight dip in U.S. consumer confidence in June.Oil prices fell on Tuesday, with traders booking profits ahead of critical U.S. inflation data expected later in the week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August decreased by $0.80 or nearly 1% to $80.83 per barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com