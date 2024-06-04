### Market Outlook: Steadying After a DowntrendAs we approach Monday’s holiday honoring the Agong’s birthday, the Malaysian stock market has faced a downward trajectory for six consecutive trading days, losing nearly 35 points or 2.1%. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index (KLCI) now sits just below the 1,600-point mark, but is anticipated to stabilize on Tuesday.#### Global Market SentimentThe global outlook for Asian markets hints at potential modest gains ahead of crucial data releases later this week. However, declining oil prices might limit these gains. Both the European and U.S. markets showed mixed and minor movements, suggesting that Asian markets might open similarly.#### Malaysia’s Market PerformanceOn Friday, the KLCI ended slightly lower, driven by declines in plantation stocks and varied performances in financial and telecom sectors. The index closed down by 7.58 points or 0.47%, settling at 1,596.68 after trading within a range of 1,595.36 to 1,612.31.### Active Stocks and Movements**Noteworthy movements included:**- **AMMB Holdings** rose by 0.71%.- **Axiata** gained 1.08%.- **Celcomdigi** fell 2.06%.- **Dialog Group** decreased by 2.05%.- **Genting** lost 1.86%.- **Genting Malaysia** dropped by 5.36%.- **Inari** fell 3.27%.- **IOI Corporation** decreased by 1.29%.- **Kuala Lumpur Kepong** declined by 2.80%.- **Maxis** slipped by 0.82%.- **Maybank** edged up by 0.30%.- **MISC** advanced 0.72%.- **MR.DIY** sank 0.55%.- **Petronas Dagangan** jumped by 1.96%.- **Petronas Gas** increased by 0.33%.- **PPB Group** rose 0.14%.- **Press Metal** and **RHB Capital** both increased by 0.18%.- **Public Bank** climbed 0.49%.- **QL Resources** decreased by 1.56%.- **SD Guthrie** declined 0.23%.- **Telekom Malaysia** fell by 0.80%.- **Tenaga Nasional** dropped by 1.06%.Petronas Chemicals, Sime Darby, CIMB Group, IHH Healthcare, Nestle Malaysia, and Hong Leong Bank saw no change.### Wall Street’s InfluenceThe U.S. markets provided limited guidance as the major averages opened higher on Monday but quickly turned red, with a late push resulting in mixed, marginal changes. The Dow Jones fell by 115.29 points or 0.30% to 38,571.03, while the NASDAQ rose by 93.65 points or 0.56% to 16,828.67. The S&P 500 gained 5.89 points or 0.11% to close at 5,283.40.Early trading saw investors securing recent gains, likely consolidating positions ahead of critical data releases later in the week. Late bargain hunting helped lift the averages by the end of the day.### U.S. Economic DataIn U.S. economic developments, the Institute for Supply Management reported that manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted at a slightly faster rate in May. Additionally, the U.S. Census Bureau revealed a surprising decline in construction spending in April.### Oil Market UpdateOil prices dropped to a four-month low on Monday after OPEC announced plans to phase out voluntary production cuts over the coming year. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July delivery were down by $2.77 or approximately 3.6%, closing at $74.22 a barrel.This week presents an array of crucial economic data and market assessments, and investors will be keeping a close watch on how these updates will influence market movements.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com