### Malaysia Stock Market Continues Downward TrendThe Malaysian stock market has experienced declines for four consecutive sessions, losing nearly 20 points or 1.2% in total. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index (KLCI) now hovers just above the 1,590-point mark but could find some relief on Friday.### Global Market OverviewThe forecast for Asian markets is mixed to positive, with potential profit-taking in tech stocks possibly limiting gains. European markets closed higher, while U.S. indices showed mixed results, suggesting that the Asian markets might see varied outcomes.### KLCI PerformanceOn Thursday, the KLCI ended slightly lower due to losses in the telecom sector and mixed results in the financial and plantation sectors. The index fell by 7.10 points or 0.44% to close at 1,592.69, trading within a range of 1,590.75 to 1,596.27.### Key Market Movers- **Axiata:** Declined by 2.57%- **Celcomdigi:** Dropped by 0.27%- **CIMB Group:** Fell by 0.74%- **Genting:** Lost 0.21%- **Genting Malaysia:** Decreased by 0.39%- **IHH Healthcare:** Down by 0.48%- **Kuala Lumpur Kepong:** Reduced by 0.20%- **Maxis:** Tumbled by 1.66%- **Maybank:** Eased by 0.10%- **MISC:** Added 0.12%- **PPB Group:** Dropped by 0.28%- **Press Metal:** Rose by 0.35%- **Public Bank:** Shed 0.25%- **QL Resources:** Gained 0.47%- **SD Guthrie:** Increased by 0.47%- **RHB Capital:** Collected 0.36%- **Sime Darby:** Plummeted by 2.69%- **Telekom Malaysia:** Fell by 0.45%- **Tenaga Nasional:** Slumped by 0.43%- **YTL Corporation:** Tanked by 1.96%- **YTL Power:** Added 0.60%- **Unchanged Stocks:** MRDIY, Petronas Chemicals, IOI Corporation, Hong Leong Bank, and Nestle Malaysia### Wall Street RecapWall Street provided little direction, with major averages opening higher but seeing mixed results by the close. The Dow gained 299.90 points or 0.77% to finish at 39,134.76, while the NASDAQ fell 140.64 points or 0.79% to 17,721.59. The S&P 500 dropped 13.86 points or 0.25% to 5,473.17.### Market DynamicsInitially, Wall Street's strength was driven by continued advances in Nvidia (NVDA) shares. However, significant pullback in this AI leader contributed to the downturn in both the NASDAQ and the S&P 500. This decline may also have been influenced by profit-taking after both indices hit record intraday highs; notably, the S&P 500 fell after surpassing the 5,500 mark for the first time.### Economic IndicatorsThe Labor Department reported a modest decrease in first-time U.S. unemployment claims last week. Additionally, the Commerce Department reported a significant decline in new U.S. residential construction in May.### Energy MarketCrude oil prices rose on Thursday, driven by data showing a slightly larger than expected reduction in U.S. crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures for July increased by $0.60, settling at $82.17 per barrel.