The Malaysian stock market is on an upward trend, having increased in value in three consecutive sessions. The accumulated gains over this period amount to nearly 20 points or 1.3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index currently hovers just below the 1,550-point mark, although it might plateau soon.Market forecasts suggest that Asian markets could consolidate due to renewed concerns about the future of interest rates. This follows the trend set by European and U.S. markets, which seem to be moving downwards.On Tuesday, the KLCI had a slight increase thanks to gains from telecom stocks and mixed results from financial shares and plantations. The index rose by 3.97 points or 0.26 percent to end at 1,547.99.Among the notable movers, Axiata and AMMB Holdings both rose by 0.38 percent and 0.71 percent respectively. Genting fell by 0.42 percent, while Kuala Lumpur Kepong and Maxis increased by 0.97 percent and 1.17 percent respectively. Petronas Gas fell sharply by 2.30 percent, while Sime Darby spiked by 3.47 percent.Wall Street set a negative example, with major averages opening lower on Tuesday and staying in the red throughout the day. Worries about the future of interest rates, fueled by recent U.S. inflation and manufacturing data, caused a widespread sell-off. This has spurred debates about whether the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in June.Treasury yields saw a significant increase in response to this data, with the ten-year note reaching a four-month high. On a positive note, the U.S. Commerce Department reported a substantial rebound in factory orders in February.Rising demand pushed oil prices to a five-month high following robust manufacturing activity data from both the U.S. and China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May rose by $1.44 or 1.72 percent to settle at $85.15 a barrel, the highest it's been since October of last year.