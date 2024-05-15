The Malaysian stock market has seen an uptick for two consecutive sessions, accumulating over 5 points or 0.3 percent in that time. Currently, the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index (KLCI) is positioned just above the 1,605-point level and is poised to potentially extend its gains on Wednesday.The global outlook for Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, buoyed by hopeful indicators regarding interest rates. While European markets presented a mixed and flat performance, U.S. stock markets closed higher, suggesting that Asian markets might follow this positive trend.On Tuesday, the KLCI managed a slight gain, thanks to mixed performances in sectors such as finance, plantations, and telecommunications. Specifically, the index added 2.97 points or 0.19 percent, closing at 1,605.88 after fluctuating between 1,601.44 and 1,607.42 throughout the day.Among notable movements, Axiata fell 0.35 percent, Celcomdigi declined by 0.25 percent, and CIMB Group was down 0.15 percent. Genting saw a significant drop of 1.26 percent, and Genting Malaysia decreased by 0.74 percent. IHH Healthcare dipped 0.63 percent, while IOI Corporation surged by 1.24 percent. Kuala Lumpur Kepong was down 0.44 percent, but Maxis jumped by 1.39 percent. Maybank edged up by 0.10 percent, MISC rose 0.49 percent, and Petronas Chemicals climbed 1.16 percent. PPB Group slipped 0.15 percent, Press Metal advanced 0.56 percent, and Public Bank fell by 0.24 percent. RHB Capital eased 0.18 percent, Sime Darby rose 0.35 percent, Sime Darby Plantations gained 0.44 percent, Telekom Malaysia increased 0.16 percent, Tenaga Nasional improved 0.32 percent, while QL Resources, MRDIY, Petronas Gas, Dialog Group, Inari Amertron, AMMB Holdings, and Nestle Malaysia remained unchanged.Wall Street’s lead is positive, with major indices remaining mostly stable throughout Tuesday before a late rally pushed them solidly into positive territory. The Dow increased by 126.60 points or 0.32 percent to end at 39,558.11, the NASDAQ surged by 122.94 points or 0.75 percent to close at 16,511.18, and the S&P 500 grew by 25.26 points or 0.48 percent to settle at 5,246.68.The upward trend on Wall Street was bolstered by a reduction in treasury yields after an initial rise, bringing the yield on the benchmark ten-year note to its lowest closing level in over a month. Treasury yields initially climbed after the Labor Department reported a higher-than-expected increase in U.S. producer prices for April. While this report raised uncertainty about the interest rate outlook, downward revisions to March data were seen by some economists as a positive sign.Meanwhile, oil futures dipped on Tuesday amid concerns over sustained high interest rates due to the data indicating a larger-than-expected rise in U.S. producer prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June fell by $1.10 or approximately 1.4 percent, settling at $78.02 a barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com