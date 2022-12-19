Malaysia’s trade surplus increased in November as exports rose and import growth eased, data from the statistical office showed on Monday.

The trade surplus rose to MYR 22.305 billion in November from MYR 19.287 billion in the same month last year.

In October, the trade surplus was MYR 18.061 billion.

Exports increased 15.6 percent yearly in November, following a 14.9 percent rise in October.

Growth in exports was driven by both domestic exports, up 10.5 percent, and re-exports which rose 41.8 percent from a year ago.

Imports rose 15.6 percent annually in November, after a 29.1 percent growth in the previous month. This was the slowest pace of growth since August last year.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports grew 8.5 percent monthly in November, while imports fell 5.6 percent.

