In May, Malaysia's foreign trade surplus experienced a significant decline as imports surged at a much faster rate compared to exports, according to data released by the statistical office on Thursday.The trade surplus contracted to MYR 10.1 billion in May, down from MYR 15.7 billion in the same month last year. However, on a monthly basis, the surplus increased from MYR 7.7 billion in April, driven by robust export performance.Exports saw a 7.3 percent annual growth in May, bolstered by substantial increases in domestic exports. In contrast, imports accelerated at a more rapid pace of 13.2 percent. The data also revealed a sharp decline in re-exports, which dropped by 14.1 percent.On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports and imports rose by 23.2 percent and 15.0 percent, respectively, from the previous month.