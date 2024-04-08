The industrial output of Malaysia saw an expansion for the second consecutive month in February, according to data released by the Department of Statistics. Industrial production saw a year-on-year rise of 3.1% in February, albeit at a slower pace than the 4.3% increase seen in January.The slower rate of growth is primarily due to reduced output in the manufacturing sector, which grew by just 1.2% compared to 3.7% in the previous year. In contrast, the mining sector’s production surged at an accelerated pace of 8.1% compared to an increase of 5.0% in the month prior. Similarly, the annual growth rate in electricity production also increased to 10.9% from 8.3%.However, on a month-on-month basis, industrial production declined by 6.3%, a notable turnaround from the 2.0% rise seen in January.Separate data revealed that Malaysia’s unemployment rate remained constant for the third consecutive month at 3.3% in February. The total number of unemployed individuals in the country was recorded at 567,000, a slight decrease from 567,300 in January.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com