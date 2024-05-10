The latest data on Malaysian industrial production for March 2024 shows a decrease from the previous month. In February 2024, the indicator had reached 3.1%, but in March 2024, it dropped to 2.4%. This change represents a decrease in industrial production output compared to the same month a year ago.The updated information, released on 10th May 2024, indicates a slowdown in the industrial sector in Malaysia. The year-over-year comparison highlights a decline in production levels, signaling potential challenges or shifts in the country’s manufacturing landscape. Keep an eye on upcoming reports to track the trajectory of Malaysia’s industrial production and its impact on the economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com