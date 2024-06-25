Malaysia’s consumer price inflation experienced its first increase in four months this May, reaching its highest level in nine months, driven primarily by rising utility costs, according to data released by the Department of Statistics on Tuesday.The Consumer Price Index (CPI) saw a year-on-year increase of 2.0% in May, following a steady rise of 1.8% in April. This slight increase surpassed economists’ expectations, who had anticipated a rise to 1.9%.This marks the highest inflation rate since August 2023, mirroring the same 2.0% increase that was observed then.Utilities saw an accelerated annual price growth to 3.2%, up from the previous 3.0%. Meanwhile, costs associated with information and communication rebounded, seeing a 0.4% increase after a 2.5% decline in April.Conversely, the price growth for food and beverages slowed to 1.8% from 2.0% the previous month. Health costs decreased by 2.2%, slightly below April’s 2.3% increase.On a month-to-month basis, consumer prices increased by 0.3% in May, following a 0.2% rise in April.In separate official data, Malaysia’s leading index, which forecasts future economic activity, improved to 113.1 in April from 112.2 in March.This marks the fifth consecutive month of increases, indicating that the economy is on a continued growth trajectory, according to the agency.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com