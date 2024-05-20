In April, Malaysia’s trade surplus diminished as the rate of import growth outpaced export growth, according to data released by the statistical office on Monday.The trade surplus contracted to MYR 7.7 billion in April, down from MYR 12.6 billion in the same month the previous year. In March, the trade surplus stood at MYR 12.7 billion.Exports surged with an annual increase of 9.1 percent in April, driven by robust growth in domestic exports. However, imports expanded at a faster rate of 15.6 percent.On a seasonally adjusted basis, both exports and imports saw declines, with exports falling by 7.0 percent and imports by 8.1 percent compared to the previous month.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com