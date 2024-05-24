Malaysia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained unchanged at 1.8% in April 2024, according to the latest data released on May 24, 2024. This stability mirrors the previous month’s CPI, which also stood at 1.8% in March 2024.The year-over-year comparison reveals that the current indicator, reflecting April 2024’s CPI, presents no change compared to April of the previous year. Similarly, the March 2024 CPI maintained a steady 1.8% year-over-year growth rate when compared to the same period in the previous year.This consistent CPI rate suggests steady inflationary pressures in Malaysia, indicating balanced price movements within the economy over the evaluated period.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com