In the latest economic update from Malaysia, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of March 2024 revealed a slight decrease compared to the previous month. The CPI, which measures the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services, reached 0.1% in March. This marks a decrease from the previous month of February 2024, where the CPI was recorded at 0.5%.The data, last updated on 25 April 2024, shows a month-over-month comparison indicating a dip in consumer prices during the period. The CPI is a key indicator of inflation and is closely monitored by economists and policymakers to assess the country's economic health. The slight decrease in the CPI suggests a moderation in inflationary pressures, providing valuable insights into the overall economic landscape of Malaysia.