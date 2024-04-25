The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Malaysia held steady at 1.8% in March 2024, remaining unchanged from the previous month of February 2024. The data, updated on April 25, 2024, indicates that prices for goods and services in Malaysia have maintained their stability year-over-year.The CPI is an important economic indicator that measures the average change over time in the prices paid by consumers for a basket of goods and services. In this case, Malaysia’s CPI remaining at 1.8% suggests that inflation in the country has been consistent, providing insights into the overall economic environment and cost of living for its residents.With the CPI holding steady, policymakers and analysts will continue to monitor the situation closely to assess any potential impact on the economy and make informed decisions moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com