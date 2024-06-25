Kuala Lumpur, 25 June 2024 — Malaysia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) has seen a slight increase in May 2024, rising to 0.30% from April’s 0.20%. The updated data released shows that the inflation rate continues on an upward trajectory, though still within modest levels.The period comparison indicates that the actual change in May was significantly greater than the change recorded a month earlier. In April, the CPI had seen a minimal increase of 0.20%, whereas May experienced a 0.10% increment in the inflation rate, pushing the figure to 0.30%.This month-over-month data provides a snapshot of the country’s inflationary movements and suggests a gradual increase in consumer prices. Market analysts and policymakers will be closely monitoring these trends to assess their impact on the broader economic landscape and to strategize possible interventions for sustained economic stability.For financial markets and consumers alike, these incremental changes serve as essential indicators of economic health and purchasing power within Malaysia.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com