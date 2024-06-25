KUALA LUMPUR, June 25, 2024 — Malaysia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) displayed a modest increase in May, clocking in at 2.0%, according to the latest data release. This marks an incremental rise from the 1.8% noted in April 2024.The year-over-year comparison reflects the evolving economic landscape, showing that the inflationary pressure has slightly intensified over the past month. The slight increase suggests a gradual shift in consumer prices, hinting at potential underlying economic trends driving the cost of goods and services upwards.With the CPI data updated on June 25, 2024, analysts will closely monitor these changes to gauge future economic strategies. The small but notable rise from April to May underscores the importance of staying vigilant in an environment where inflationary trends can have wide-reaching effects on economic stability and consumer purchasing power.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com