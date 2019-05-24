Malaysia's Economic Growth To Ease In Q3

Malaysia’s economic growth is set to ease in July to September, according to economic indicators data released by the Department of Statistics, on Friday.

The leading index logged a monthly growth of 0.7 percent in March. This was primarily due to the increase of real money supply, M1, and real imports of other basis precious and other non-ferrous metals.

On a yearly basis, the leading index showed an improvement to negative 1.7 percent in March from negative 2.8 percent in February.

The coincident index that examines the current economic activity, fell 0.1 percent on month. However, on a yearly basis, the index rose 2.2 percent in March.

The diffusion index for the leading index posted 57.1 percent and that for coincident index reached 83.3 percent, data showed.

