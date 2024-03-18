In February 2024, Malaysia’s exports faced a decline of 0.8%, as reported by the latest data updated on March 18, 2024. This decrease comes after a previous indicator of 8.7% in January 2024, showcasing a noticeable shift in the country’s export performance within a month. The comparison, done on a year-over-year basis, indicates a significant change in export figures from the same month a year ago. This development in the export sector of Malaysia is crucial as it reflects the country’s economic performance and its integration into the global market. Analysts will be closely monitoring future export data to gauge the potential impact on Malaysia’s overall economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com