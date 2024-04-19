According to the latest data released by Malaysia’s economic authorities on April 19, 2024, the country’s exports remained unchanged in March 2024 compared to the previous month, with the indicator holding steady at -0.8%. This stagnation comes after a similar decline of 0.8% in February 2024. The Year-over-Year comparison indicates that Malaysia’s exports in March 2024 were at the same level as they were a year ago.The data suggests that Malaysia’s export sector is facing challenges in achieving growth, potentially affected by global economic uncertainties and supply chain disruptions. Authorities and economists will closely monitor the situation to assess the impact on Malaysia’s overall economic performance and take necessary measures to stimulate export growth in the upcoming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com