Malaysia's industrial production showed a slowdown in February 2024, according to recent data released on April 8, 2024. The industrial production indicator for the month came in at 3.1%, down from 4.3% in January 2024. This decrease marks a noticeable shift in the country's industrial output.The comparison period for the data is year-over-year, where the current indicator reflects a comparison of the change for February 2024 to the same month a year ago. The previous indicator of 4.3% in January 2024 was also compared to the same month a year prior. The latest figures indicate a deceleration in Malaysia's industrial sector growth, signaling potential challenges or shifts in the country's economic landscape.