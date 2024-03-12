Malaysia’s industrial production showed a robust increase in January 2024, with a growth rate of 4.4%, as reported by the latest data released on 12th March 2024. This surge marks a significant turnaround from the previous month, where industrial production had dipped by -0.1% in December 2023. The year-over-year comparison reveals the strength of this growth, with the current indicator showing substantial progress compared to the same month a year ago. This uptick in industrial production signals a positive trajectory for Malaysia’s economy, reflecting increased manufacturing activity and potential economic expansion in the region.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com