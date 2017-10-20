Malaysia's Inflation Accelerates In September

Malaysia’s inflation accelerated as expected in September, figures from the Department of Statistics revealed Friday.

Consumer prices climbed 4.3 percent year-on-year in September, faster then the 3.7 percent rise seen in August. The rate came in line with expectations.

Among components, transport costs showed a significant growth of 15.8 percent. At the same time, food and non-alcoholic beverages, which accounted 30.2 percent in the CPI weights, climbed 4.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, inflation eased to 0.3 percent from 0.9 percent in August. Likewise, based on a seasonally adjusted term, the overall consumer price index for September grew 0.3 percent.

During January to September, the CPI registered an increase of 4 percent from the same period last year.

