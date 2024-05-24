Malaysia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded a modest increase of 0.20% in April 2024, marking a gradual growth from the 0.10% rise observed in March 2024. The latest data, updated on May 24, 2024, underscores a month-over-month comparison showing a consistent if slow upward trend in consumer prices.This rise comes after a relatively subdued inflation rate in the previous month, where a 0.10% increase was reported for March. This sequential increase reveals a continued, albeit moderate, inflationary pressure within the Malaysian economy over the recent months.The month-over-month comparisons indicate that while inflation remains under control, there are underlying factors contributing to the slight uptick in CPI. Economists will be closely monitoring these shifts to better understand the longer-term trends and potential impacts on the broader economic landscape in Malaysia.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com