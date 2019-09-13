Malaysia's Jobless Rate Remains Stable

Malaysia’s unemployment rate remained stable in July, the Department of Statistics reported Friday.

The jobless rate came in at 3.3 percent in July, the same rate as seen in June. In the same period last year, the unemployment rate was 3.4 percent.

The jobless rate, on a seasonally adjusted basis, also held steady at 3.3 percent.

The number of unemployed rose to 524,800 from 521,400 a month ago. At the same time, employment increased to 15.18 million from 15.13 million in June.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com