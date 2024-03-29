According to the latest data released, Malaysia’s money supply experienced a slight decrease to 5.7% in February 2024, down from 6% in January 2024. The comparison period, which looks at the change year-over-year, indicates a dip in the money supply rate. This adjustment in the monetary indicator could have implications for the country’s economic growth and financial stability. The data was updated on 29 March 2024, shedding light on the current state of Malaysia’s monetary landscape and providing insights for economists and policymakers to analyze and strategize for the future.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com