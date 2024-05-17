Malaysia witnessed a significant increase in its net capital outflow during the first quarter of 2024. The latest data, updated on May 17, 2024, shows the overall net capital flow reached -23.7 billion USD, a sharp rise from the -6.0 billion USD recorded in the previous quarter, the fourth quarter of 2023.This substantial jump in net capital outflow raises concerns over the financial health and investment climate in Malaysia. Analysts are closely monitoring the situation to understand the underlying factors contributing to this trend, which could include increased foreign investment withdrawal, lower capital inflows, or other economic policy shifts.The current economic environment necessitates strategic measures from policymakers to stabilize the capital flow and restore confidence among both domestic and international investors. Further analysis and data in the upcoming quarters will be pivotal in shaping Malaysia’s economic strategies moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com