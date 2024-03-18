In February 2024, Malaysia’s trade balance witnessed a notable surge, reaching 10.9 billion following the previous indicator of 10.1 billion in January 2024. This positive change indicates promising economic activity within the country, reflecting stronger exports and stable imports during the specified period. The updated data as of 18th March 2024 highlights Malaysia’s continued efforts to maintain a robust trade balance, contributing to the overall economic resilience of the nation. This improvement signifies potential growth opportunities and stability within Malaysia’s trade sector, underlining a positive outlook for the country’s economic performance in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com