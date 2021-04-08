Malta Industrial Production Continues To Fall In February

Malta’s industrial production continued to decrease in February, figures from the National Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

Industrial production decreased a working-day adjusted 10.7 percent year-on-year in February, following a 6.2 percent decrease in January.

Among the main industrial groups, capital goods production decreased 13.0 percent annually in February and those of consumer goods fell 3.8 percent. Output of intermediate goods and energy declined by 10.4 percent and 23.1 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 3.7 percent in February, after a 0.4 percent rise in the prior month.

