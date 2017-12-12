Malta Industrial Production Declines In October

Malta’s industrial production declined in October, after rising in the previous two months, figures from the National Statistics Office showed Tuesday.

Industrial production fell a working-day-adjusted 1.2 percent year-over-year in October, reversing a 5.6 percent rise in September.

Among main industrial groups, production of intermediate goods dipped notably by 7.0 percent annually in October and those of durable consumer goods slid by 4.9 percent.

At the same time, energy production registered a growth of 3.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased a seasonally adjusted 5.9 percent in October, much faster than the 0.4 percent drop in the prior month.

