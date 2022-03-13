Malta January Trade Deficit Widens

Malta trade deficit widened in January, as imports increased faster than exports, figures from the National Statistics Office showed on Friday.

The trade deficit increased to EUR 210.2 million in January from EUR 89.9 million in the same month last year.

Exports rose 10.7 percent to EUR 306.6 million in January.

Imports gained 40.9 percent to EUR 516.8 million in January.

The increase in imports was mainly due to mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials, and chemicals.

A decline in demand for machinery and transport equipment acted as a drag on the growth in exports.

