Malta Producer Price Inflation Increases In January

Malta’s producer price inflation rose for the second month in a row in January, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index rose 2.17 percent year-on-year in January, following a 1.59 percent rise in December.

Prices for intermediate goods grew 4.6 percent annually in January and those of capital goods and consumer goods rose by 1.4 percent and 0.42 percent, respectively.

Domestic market prices increased 0.4 percent and non-domestic market prices gained 3.32 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.94 percent in January, after a 0.2 percent decrease in the prior month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com