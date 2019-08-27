Malta Producer Price Inflation Rises In July

Malta’s producer price inflation rose slightly for the third straight month in July, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

Producer prices rose 1.75 percent year-on-year in July, following a 1.61 percent increase in June.

Prices for intermediate goods grew by 2.68 percent annually in July. Prices of capital goods and consumer goods increased by 1.95 percent and 1.43 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices declined 0.47 percent in July, reversing a 0.55 percent rise in the preceding month.

