Malta Producer Prices Increase For Second Month

Malta’s producer prices rose for the second straight month in February, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Monday.

The producer price index rose 0.51 percent year-on-year in February, after a 0.84 percent increase in January.

Prices for intermediate goods gained 0.84 percent annually in February and consumer goods rose by 0.41 percent. Prices for capital goods grew 0.30 percent.

Domestic market prices increased 1.16 percent and non-domestic market prices rose 0.09 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.74 percent in February, after a 1.63 percent increase in the prior month.

