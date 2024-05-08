Here’s a summary of the recent earnings report for MannKind Corp. (MNKD):MannKind Corp. experienced a significant increase in earnings within the first quarter, reporting earnings of $10.63 million, as compared to a loss of $9.80 million in the same period the previous year. Earnings per share (EPS) also saw a shift, from -$0.04 in the previous year to $0.04 in this quarter. However, when special items were taken into account, MannKind Corp.’s adjusted earnings stood at -$15.10 million, or $0.05 per share.In terms of analysts’ expectations, they were predicting an EPS of $0.03. Regarding revenue, MannKind Corp. attained $66.26 million in the first quarter, a notable increase from $40.63 million reported in the same quarter last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com