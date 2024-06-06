Maplebear, Inc. (CART), a delivery company, announced on Thursday through a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that its Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase program. The program authorizes the purchase of up to $500 million of the company’s common stock, and it does not have an expiration date.Prior to this new authorization, the previous $1 billion share repurchase program, which was approved by the Board in November 2023 and February 2024, had fully utilized its capacity. That earlier program led to the repurchase of approximately 34 million shares.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com