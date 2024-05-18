The recent release of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data on speculative net positions in the S&P 500 has revealed a marked drop. Updated on May 17, 2024, the figures now stand at -25.3K, a significant decline from the previous indicator of -9.7K.This decrease in speculative net positions suggests a growing bearish sentiment among investors, reflecting concerns over the current economic outlook and potential market volatility. As traders continue to pull back their positive bets, it indicates a cautious stance towards the performance of the S&P 500 index in the near term.Market analysts are closely monitoring these trends for any signs of further deterioration, which could have broader implications for investment strategies and economic forecasts. The sharp downturn in speculative positions may signal a period of heightened market uncertainty and resilience testing for the S&P 500.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com