Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) has announced that its subsidiary, Oliver Wyman, will acquire Veritas Total Solutions, a leading commodity trading advisory firm with a focus on risk management, systems, analytics, and AI.The integration of Oliver Wyman and Veritas is poised to significantly boost trading optimization capabilities for commodity trading enterprises. This acquisition will enable Oliver Wyman to extend its comprehensive trading advisory and systems implementation services. Following the deal, the Veritas team will be integrated into Oliver Wyman's operations in Houston, Texas, a key hub for the energy sector.The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of this year.