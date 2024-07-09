Masimo Corp. (MASI), a healthcare technology company, announced a rise in its preliminary second-quarter revenue on Tuesday, exceeding analysts’ expectations.For the second quarter, the company anticipates revenue of approximately $496 million, marking a 9 percent increase compared to the same period last year.According to an average estimate from seven analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters, revenue for the quarter was expected to be $493.56 million. Analysts’ forecasts typically exclude special items.Revenue from the Healthcare segment is projected to reach around $344 million, reflecting a 22 percent increase from the previous year.Joe Kiani, CEO of Masimo, stated, “We are excited to see the growth and strength of our healthcare business in the second quarter, combined with a very strong order backlog as we enter the third quarter. Sensor utilization and hospital census have meaningfully improved from last year.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com