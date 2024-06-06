On Thursday, the Canadian market experienced a modest uptick after a session characterized by narrow trading ranges. This movement was largely driven by significant gains in the materials and energy sectors.Positive sentiment was bolstered by the Bank of Canada’s and the European Central Bank’s announcements of rate cuts, as well as anticipation of a potential rate reduction by the Federal Reserve in September.The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose by 84.08 points, or 0.38%, to close at 22,229.10. The index began the session slightly negative but quickly moved into positive territory, maintaining stability for the remainder of the day.The Materials Capped Index saw a substantial increase of 2.54%. Standout performers included Transcontinental Inc (TCL.A.TO), which surged by 8.84%, and Ssr Mining (SSRM.TO), which climbed by 6.4%. Other notable gains in the sector came from Filo Mining (FIL.TO), Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), K92 Mining (KNT.TO), MAG Silver (MAG.TO), New Gold (NGD.TO), Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI.TO), and Iamgold (IMG.TO), which all rose between 4% and 5.4%.In the energy sector, stocks such as Birchcliff Energy (BIR.TO), Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE.TO), Kelt Exploration (KEL.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), and Peyto Exploration (PEY.TO) posted gains ranging from 1.8% to 4%.Other gainers included Dayforce (DAY.TO), Northwest Company (NWC.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO), Newmont Corporation (NGT.TO), and Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), with increases of 3% to 4.5%.Conversely, Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) saw its shares plummet by over 8% following the announcement of an at-the-market equity program, enabling the company to issue and sell up to $250 million worth of common shares through concurrent public offerings in the U.S. and Canada.Celestica (CLS.TO) also plunged nearly 7%, and Colliers International (CIGI.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), and Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO) recorded significant losses as well.In economic news, the Ivey Purchasing Managers Index for Canada dropped to 52 in May from a two-year high of 63 in April, marking the tenth consecutive month of growth in economic activity, albeit at its slowest pace in this sequence.Statistics Canada reported that the nation’s trade deficit narrowed to approximately C$1.05 billion in April from C$2 billion in March. Exports surged by 2.6% to C$64.5 billion, while imports increased by 1.1% to C$65.5 billion during the same period.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com