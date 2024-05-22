On Wednesday, Mattel, Inc. (MAT) revealed a multi-year strategic alliance with Outright Games, a leading publisher specializing in family-friendly interactive entertainment.Mike DeLaet, Mattel’s Global Head of Digital Gaming, emphasized the company’s commitment to delivering engaging and innovative digital gaming experiences. He remarked, “A critical component of this strategy is selecting the right partners, which is why we are thrilled to announce this multiyear collaboration with Outright Games.”The partnership is set to release three new games for consoles and PCs by the end of the year. The anticipated titles include Matchbox Driving Adventures, Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets, and Barbie Project Friendship.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com