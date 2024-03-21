Toy manufacturing company, Mattel, Inc., has announced its intention to establish its second Adventure Park in Kansas City, Kansas, set to be operational in 2026. This development will be accomplished in collaboration with Epic Resort Destinations via a licensing agreement and construction is expected to commence later within the year.This will be the partnership’s second amusement park, following the Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale, Arizona. The newly planned location at Bonner Springs, Kansas, will feature family-friendly attractions such as Hot Wheels themed roller coasters and a Barbie Rooftop restaurant and bar.Motorsport enthusiasts can anticipate fully themed Hot Wheels roller coasters, like the Hot Wheels Bone Shaker: The Ultimate Ride and the Hot Wheels Twin Mill Racer. Other attractions will include features inspired by popular Mattel brands such as Thomas & Friends: World of Sodor, inclusive of five family-orientated experiential attractions and an indoor play area designed for young children.Additional features will include a Barbie-themed Beach House with an interactive retail experience where visitors can create their personalized Barbie sets in the Barbie Dream Closet Experience. This exhibit uses hologram technology to bring Barbie to life and also includes a unique flying theatre and restaurant-bar.Moreover, the park will offer a He-Man vs. Skeletor Laser Tag, taken from the Masters of the Universe franchise, and an 18-hole mini golf course inspired by other notable Mattel games like Magic 8 Ball and Pictionary. There will also be a large custom climb UNO structure.Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer at Mattel, expressed excitement over the upcoming project, stating that the Park will offer a mix of high-intensity roller coasters, family-orientated attractions, immersive theatre, and themed dining among other offerings. He also announced Mattel’s recent renewal of their licensing agreement with Universal Products & Experiences to produce toys inspired by the globally recognized Jurassic World franchise.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com