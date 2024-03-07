Mattel Inc. and Universal Products & Experiences have renewed their licensing collaboration to generate toys influenced by the famed Jurassic World franchise.With this agreement, Mattel will persist as the world’s toy licensee for Universal Products & Experiences, designing Jurassic World-themed action figures, playsets, role-play tools, preschool toys, vehicles, games, and plush toys. The affiliation not only considers characters and narratives from over 30 years of the franchise’s history but also incorporates upcoming content.Future plans consist of the recently revealed Jurassic World film, which will debut in 2025. An impending animated series called Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, produced by Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, and Amblin Entertainment, is also on the horizon. The animated series is set to premiere on Netflix later this year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com