According to the latest data released on April 5, 2024, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Mauritius for the month of March 2024 showed a notable decrease, reaching 4.9%. This marks a decrease from the previous indicator of 6.2% in February 2024. The CPI is a key indicator of inflation, reflecting the average change in prices paid by consumers for goods and services over time.The comparison period for this data is year-over-year, meaning the current CPI of 4.9% in March 2024 is compared to the same month a year ago. This decrease in the CPI suggests a potential slowdown in inflationary pressures within the Mauritian economy. The data provides valuable insights for policymakers and economists to assess the country's economic performance and make informed decisions moving forward.