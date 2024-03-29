Mauritius’ annual GDP growth has decelerated as the latest data update shows a decrease to 7% from the previous level of 8.9%. The data, last updated on 29th March 2024, indicates a slowdown in the country’s economic expansion. The exact dates of when these changes occurred have not been specified in the information provided. The shift in GDP growth rate could impact various sectors of the economy and may prompt policymakers to take action to stimulate growth and address potential challenges in the future. Stay tuned for further updates on Mauritius’ economic performance and strategies to navigate this development.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com