In the latest economic development from Mauritius, the country has decided to maintain its interest rate at 4.5% during the second quarter of 2024. This decision aligns with the previous period's interest rate, which also stood at 4.5%. The announcement was made on 03 April 2024 after the data was updated, indicating stability in the country's monetary policy.The lack of change in interest rates suggests that the Central Bank of Mauritius is likely aiming to support economic growth while keeping inflation in check. It appears that policymakers have chosen to maintain a steady course in order to provide consistency and stability for businesses and investors operating within the country. Observers will be keeping a close watch on future economic indicators to assess any potential shifts in Mauritius' monetary policy.