The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Mauritius experienced a notable decline in May 2024, dropping to 2.90%, according to the latest data updated on June 7, 2024. This marks a substantial decrease from the 3.40% CPI recorded in April 2024.The year-over-year comparison reveals that the current figure represents a significant reduction, highlighting a potential ease in inflationary pressures within the country. In April 2024, the annual inflation rate had been relatively higher, indicating a slowdown as Mauritius steps into May.This recent drop in CPI may suggest positive movement towards economic stability for Mauritius, offering relief to consumers and businesses alike. Analysts will be closely monitoring these trends to gauge the long-term implications for the Mauritian economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com