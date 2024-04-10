The MBA 30-year mortgage rate in the United States has increased to 7.01%, up from the previous rate of 6.91%. This uptick may impact the housing market and potential homebuyers as borrowing costs become slightly higher. The data was last updated on April 10, 2024, indicating a recent shift in mortgage rates. As economic conditions evolve, fluctuations in mortgage rates can reflect changes in the overall financial landscape. Keeping an eye on these indicators can help individuals make informed decisions regarding real estate investments and financing options.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com