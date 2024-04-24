The latest data update on the MBA Purchase Index in the United States shows a slight decrease to 144.2 from the previous figure of 145.6. This indicator, which measures the volume of applications for mortgages in the country, provides insights into the health of the housing market. The recent data, updated on 24 April 2024, indicates a dip in mortgage applications. Analysts will be monitoring future trends to assess the impact on the real estate sector and the overall economy in the United States.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com