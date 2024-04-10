The latest data on the MBA Purchase Index in the United States has been released, showing a decline to 138.7 as of April 10, 2024. This marks a decrease from the previous indicator which was recorded at 145.6. The MBA Purchase Index is a key economic indicator that measures the volume of new mortgages for home purchases. The lower current reading may suggest a slowdown in the housing market or decreased consumer demand for mortgages. Economists will be closely monitoring future data to assess the implications of this decline on the overall economic landscape of the United States.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com